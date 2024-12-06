Labels for CARES cash has helped East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust carry out 100,000 endoscopy procedures
This far-reaching impact would not be possible without the dedicated fundraising efforts of Labels for CARES, which in October 2020 bought two endoscopy machines at a cost of £100,000. The latest one was bought in September 2024 at a cost of £250,000.
A spokesman said: “Since receiving its first donation from Labels for CARES in 2020, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust has been able to perform almost 100,000 endoscopy procedures – an extraordinary achievement, equivalent to offering diagnostic exams to the entire population of Burnley.
“This has been made possible through CARES’ partnership with ELHT&Me, enhancing our ability to deliver timely diagnostic services to East Lancashire and beyond.
“This far-reaching impact would not be possible without the dedicated fundraising efforts of Labels for CARES, directly supporting early cancer diagnostics across our local hospitals. We are immensely grateful to everyone who supports this incredible charity, bringing a truly life-changing difference to our community.”
The latest machine is the first in the UK and can take samples as it scans, meaning that there is a less time of waiting for results.
The money was raised by the charity through a Ladies Day, concerts, fun runs, casino nights and dinners, two of which in November raised nearly £20,000.
For details on how you can get involved or if you would like details on the next dinners in April and July please call 07800 714202.