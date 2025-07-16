A support day for ketamine users and their loved ones will be held in Burnley.

Ketamine Education Services, founded by Finley Worthington, will host the event on Saturday, September 13th at Valley Street Community Centre from noon to 3-30pm.

The Ketamine Addiction and Recovery Unity Day will see users, their family members, and professionals share their stories and experiences. Attendees can also enjoy food, a raffle, and live music.

Finley hopes the day will help raise awareness of addiction and offer hope and connection to those who are struggling.

"I think the main reason we have decided to host the unity day is due to me personally feeling how lonely and isolating it can feel when you’re gripped by addiction,” said Finley.

"One of the other drives is the amount of powerful stories I hear on a daily basis that I feel need to be shared. Some of them could give somebody the little flicker of hope they need to reach out or make the first step to getting help. I’m a big believer in the saying, ‘The opposite of addiction is connection,’ and what better way to bring that to life than by hosting a unity day for anyone in active ketamine addiction or recovery. There’s not enough going on around ketamine addiction, so I hope our little contribution at K.E.S can make a small difference to the big problem.”

For more information, contact 07943 891 858 or [email protected], or search for Ketamine Education Services on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.