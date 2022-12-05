Katie Hall and Scott Morton, colleagues at JD Sports, completed the 26.2 mile run in October and have reached their fundraising target and more for their local hospital’s chemotherapy unit.

In preparation for the event, Katie (34) and Scott (46) were in training for six months and clocked up more than 100 hours of training time for the big day.

When asked about the challenge of completing the London Marathon, Scott said: “I’m old enough to vaguely remember the first London Marathon and I’ve watched it on television every year and promised myself I would one day run it.

The pair have raised and donated a fantastic amount of £2,890 to ELHT&Me, the charity of East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, for the benefit of the Primrose Unit at Burnley General Teaching Hospital

“It really is incredible to finally run your bucket list race. Going over Ttower Bbridge was the real highlight for me, along with the incredible crowd support. It gives me goosebumps thinking about it. I’m so pleased to have been able to complete the London Marathon whilst raising money for Burnley Hospital.”

Katie was extremely lucky to have got in through the ballot after her first ever time entering. This came as a big surprise as a 10k was the furthest she had run at that point.

Katie said: “I completed the London Marathon in memory of my aunt Lorraine who sadly lost her fight against cancer in 2019.”

Denise Gee, Head of Charity ELHT&Me, said: “It’s a magnificent achievement to complete the London Marathon and we’re so thankful that these two wonderful people decided to take on this huge challenge on our behalf and fundraise at the same time. They’ve exceeded expectations and should be so proud of themselves because we certainly are.”

ELHT&Me created an appeal for the chemotherapy unit earlier this year to raise £20,000 to support the purchase of a Paxman Cooling System. These machines reduce patient hair loss, wearing a scalp cooling cap during treatment. It protects the hair follicle from the effects of the concentrated chemotherapy drugs carried in the blood stream and increases the chance of retaining the hair.

Katie said: “I have experienced first-hand what a fantastic experience the staff and unit offer. Cancer affects so many families and to enhance our local chemotherapy unit is something I am passionate about as it will help local families.”

ELHT&Me are extremely grateful to the local community who helped to raise over £20,000 very quickly. With the incredible support, the fundraising team altered the appeal target to £30,000 which will fund a dual patient Paxman Cooling System. The new target has almost been met and the charity aims to have the new piece of equipment on the unit very soon.

If you would like to learn more about the appeal, please contact the ELHT&Me fundraising team at [email protected] or call 01254 732140. Alternatively, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/coldcapappeal to make a direct donation. Thank you in advance for your generosity and supporting your local hospital charity.