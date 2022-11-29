Offering an ideal therapeutic countryside environment to assist in the treatment and recovery of those who require enhanced mental health support, the facility will see a complete £8.5m transformation of an existing building, creating new male and female wards, as well as a dedicated psychiatric intensive care unit (PICU).

The work, at what is known locally as the former Calderstones site in Whalley, has been commissioned by Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust (LSCft) in its commitment to offer the very best in patient care.

The overhaul will include a complete remodelling, with an enhanced focus on patient safety and external works to bring the unit up to the standard required of a modern, future-proof mental health facility.

Alex Heritage, project leader, David Fillingham, chairman of LSCft and Chris Oliver, interim CEO of LSCft visiting Woodview ahead of work beginning

Teams at LSCft, in partnership with service users, have collaborated on initial designs, initial décor of the wards, through to a woodland theme that will run throughout.

Interim Chief Executive at LSCt, Chris Oliver, said: “The new facility on the Whalley site is an example of our commitment to provide safe, supportive patient-centred care with a focus on recovery and wellbeing to people across Lancashire and South Cumbria.

“It’s great to see that the refurbishment of Woodview is now underway and we are really excited to see the results and ultimately provide modern facilities to our service users which is closer to their homes.”

The Whalley site is currently occupied and operated by Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, which will continue to provide services there until October 2023, when it will formally transfer to LSCft.

The trust will continue to work closely with Mersey Care to ensure a smooth transition for service users and staff who work at both trusts.

Chris Oliver continued: “We will be developing further plans for other parts of the Whalley site to provide a range of complementary health and care services, celebrate the history of the site and further develop links with the local community.”