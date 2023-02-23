How mould and damp in the home can your affect your health, according to the NHS

Here is everything you need to know about the issue:

Can damp and mould affect my health?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have damp and mould in your home you are more likely to have respiratory problems, respiratory infections, allergies or asthma. Damp and mould can also affect the immune system.

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. Photo of a person using an inhaler to take salbutamol to treat asthma. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Photo credit: Clive Gee/PA Wire

Who is affected?

Some people are more sensitive than others, including: babies and children; older people; those with existing skin problems, such as atopic eczema; those with respiratory problems, such as allergies and asthma; and those with a weakened immune system, such as those having chemotherapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These people should stay away from damp and mould.

How does it affect your health?

Moulds produce allergens (substances that can cause an allergic reaction), irritants and, sometimes, toxic substances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inhaling or touching mould spores may cause an allergic reaction, such as sneezing, a runny nose, red eyes and skin rash. Moulds can also cause asthma attacks.

What causes damp and mould?

Excess moisture causes mould and damp. Moisture in buildings can be caused by leaking pipes, rising damp in basements or ground floors, or rain seeping in because of damage to the roof or around window frames.

A newly built home may be damp if the water used when building it is still drying out – for example, in the plaster on the walls. Excess moisture indoors can also be caused by condensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You may need to get a professional to remove mould for you, but if it's only a small amount you may be able to remove it yourself.

There are also home improvement grants and services available which may help with the cost of getting rid of damp and mould. Find local home energy grants on the Simple Energy Advice website.