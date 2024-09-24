Hosts of Afternoon Antics 2 at Burnley's Penny Black venue to raise money for Casual Minds Matter and Pendleside Hospice praised for helping to 'change a man's life'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Siobhan Carroll, and her sister Bernadette, hosted their second event, Afternoon Antics 2, at Penny Black venue on Saturday. Kicking off at 2pm, the event is aimed at people who want to go out for a dance and a couple of drinks without being out too late into the evening.
With DJs and live band The Rude Boyz performing, donation buckets were in place to help raise money for Burnley based CIC Casual Minds Matter, which offers counselling and other forms of help to vulnerable people and also Pendleside Hospice.
As the music belted out of the Hargreaves Street venue a young man, who was feeling quite low, heard it as he was walking past so he made the brave decision to go inside and join in. Siobhan later received a message to say the event had ‘changed his life’ adding: “ Your event yesterday did what it was meant to do. You folks brightened up his day and put everything into perspective for him. He saw that there are good people out there.”
The sisters, who dedicated their second event to the memory of their friend, Martin Robinson, a well known and popular Burnley man, who recently died, were overwhelmed to receive the touching message. Siobhan said: “Even if we didn’t make a penny, bringing that lad from a low point in his life to him having a great day and making new friends is priceless.”
Dave Burnett, who is a director of Casual Minds Matter, said that if anyone is having feelings of self harm to call them on 01282 222290 or call into the shop at 4, Howe Walk next to NatWest in Burnley town centre and ask for him. The organisation uses profits from the sale of its own branded goods to pay for free mental health sessions for people in Burnley and also Pendle and Rossendale.
Dave said: “We run weekly courses on various aspects of mental health, including suicide awareness and prevention. You are not alone.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.