Free face-to-face dementia clinics are returning to a Burnley bank next month.

Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses will host the clinics on Wednesday and Thursday, February 19th and 20th at Nationwide in St James’ Street to offer tailored support and guidance to anyone affected by the condition. Practical and emotional advice will be provided on all aspects of dementia – from worries about memory problems, understanding a diagnosis and how the condition can progress to help with financial and legal issues.

The latest clinics are part of Nationwide’s social impact programme, Fairer Futures, which addresses three of the UK’s biggest social issues through charity partnerships – dementia (Dementia UK), youth homelessness (Centrepoint) and family poverty (Action for Children). Nationwide is funding 30 dementia specialist Admiral Nurse posts through Dementia UK, and is hosting 200 pop-up clinics in branches across the country.

Ruby Guild, Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK, said: “We’re looking forward to returning to Lancashire. Nationwide branches offer a safe and private space for people to access specialist support for dementia, and the Fairer Futures partnership is helping us bring face-to-face support to people in a familiar location.”

Ahead of the appointments, charity Dementia UK has shared tips on how to discuss the condition with a loved one and encourage them to visit their GP if they are showing signs or symptoms:

Act – if the person suddenly becomes upset or frustrated with themselves, this can be a good opportunity to have a conversation with them about the symptoms they are experiencing and if they’d like support with seeking help.

Explain – the signs and symptoms of dementia are often shared with other conditions. Explaining this, and encouraging the person to seek advice from their GP can be less daunting than suggesting they seek a diagnosis of dementia. You can also explain that a prompt diagnosis of dementia will help them seek the right support sooner.

Support – seeking support can be tough, and people will appreciate help in arranging the appointment and attending it. You can also help them to keep a symptom diary, which will support a healthcare professional to make an accurate and timely diagnosis.

To book a confidential and in-person appointment with an Admiral Nurse, visit Dementia UK’s website.