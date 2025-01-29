He dropped more than eight stone to land in the running to be named Slimming World's Man of the Year.

John Pomfret (59) says his weight loss journey has given him a new lease of life. The Burnley grandad has gone from struggling to breathe during rounds of golf to taking on a 500-mile bike ride over 26 days and raising more than £1,000, split between Dementia UK and Cancer Research UK. John hasn't looked back since joining Slimming World two years ago and attends the Monday group at Burnley Masonic Hall, Nelson House in Manchester Road from 6-45pm with consultant Emma Lewis-Lamb. "I was overweight and, health-wise, I wasn't feeling too well. I played golf but was getting shortness of breath and severe back pain, and I had to stop in between each hole. I knew I needed to do something about it. "Now I'm much fitter and much more active. I can play multiple rounds of golf, and my performance has phenomenally improved. I do a lot of cycling and mountain biking, which I couldn't do back then." John credits Slimming World's "easy eating plan" for his weight loss and says it's given him his mojo back, allowing him to go out and enjoy time with his grandchild. He even finished in the top 39 in the country during a Slimming World Man of the Year competition. "Before, I'd have been happy to sit in the pub in the corner, but now I feel good,” he added.