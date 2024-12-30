'New year, new career' for Burnley mum re-launching two Slimming World groups

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Burnley mum-of-two is taking the plunge and starting a new career in the New Year to help people become fit and healthy.

Emma Lewis-Lamb, who has worked in hospitality and tourism since she was 16, will re-launch two Slimming World groups on Monday, January 6th. The 41-year-old will host the sessions every Monday at 5-15pm and 6-45pm at the Masonic Hall, also known as Nelson House, in Nelson Square, Burnley, BB11 1LA.

Emma joined Slimming World in 2014 to lose weight for her wedding and feel comfortable in her dress.

"It's helped me a lot after having babies. I've wanted to be a consultant for the past eight years, but it's never been the right time until now. I want to help other people struggling with weight loss and getting into exercise. I want to help them change their life."

Slimming World offers "a generous eating plan," and members can still enjoy treats, Emma added.

"It's healthy eating and fits in with every aspect of your life, whether you're vegan, diabetic, pregnant, or breast-feeding."

Following the family-friendly plan, Emma cooks everything from scratch, and even her children enjoy eating the healthy recipes from Slimming World.

Burnley mum Emma Lewis-Lamb is re-launching two Slimming World groups.

But her favourite thing about the group is its community spirit.

"I love that it's like a family. You go to the group and support each other. Even if you're struggling, you know people will be there to help. I love the community spirit.

"People have the perception that Slimming World is just for women. But men become members and consultants, and they do really well. So if someone's worried about joining for the first time, don't be, because there's no judgement. The group will be warm and welcoming."

For more information, contact Emma on 07746 264 713.