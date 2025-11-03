Dementia UK and Nationwide to host free dementia clinics in Burnley

Two free free face-to-face dementia clinics are coming to Burnley this month.

Hosted by Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses, the clinics at Burnley’s Nationwide branch in St James’ Street on November 12th and 13th are open to anyone impacted by dementia, offering life-changing support to families and individuals in the area. Appointments can be booked via Dementia UK’s website.

The clinics will offer practical and emotional advice on all aspects of dementia – from worries about symptoms through to getting a diagnosis and understanding how the condition can progress.

Ahead of the appointments, Dementia UK, the specialist dementia nursing charity, has shared some of the common signs and symptoms of dementia people should look out for in themselves and others.

Dementia is often associated with memory problems, but the first symptoms of dementia are not always memory-related, meaning sometimes people don’t recognise the early signs.

The signs of dementia differ from person to person, but the common symptoms include:

Memory problems – increasing forgetfulness, difficulty retaining information and getting lost in places that used to be familiar

Changes in cognitive ability – difficulties with decision making, a loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities and problems understanding time and place

Communication issues – struggling to find the right words, confused or rambling speech and calling people and items by the wrong name

Changes in behaviour and personality – becoming agitated, upset or impatient more easily than usual, acting impulsively in ways that are socially inappropriate, experiencing restlessness such as pacing or fighting

If someone is concerned about having symptoms of dementia, it is important to book an appointment with your GP as soon as possible.

Sarah Cooper, Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK, said: “We’re looking forward to returning to Lancashire to offer support and advice to families affected by dementia in the area. Our clinic programme, in partnership with Nationwide Building Society, has now been running for over a year which has enabled us to reach thousands of people across the country who need the support of a dementia specialist Admiral Nurse.”

To book a confidential and in-person appointment with an Admiral Nurse in Lancashire, visit: https://www.dementiauk.org/nationwide/?misc=media.