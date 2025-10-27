Burnley drag queen Diana DoGood and pal climb Pendle Hill in high heels and bare feet for Pendleside Hospice

Burnley’s most famous drag queen donned her high heels while a close pal went barefoot as they headed for the heights and climbed Pendle Hill twice for charity.

Diana DoGood (Ollie Joseph) and friend Angelo Musso took on the extraordinary challenge this week to raise funds and awareness for Pendleside Hospice as part of their Pendleside Does Strictly journey.

The pair were joined by other friends on their challenge, although they chose to wear more suitable footwear.

Diana, who only removed her heels for the mast dangerous parts of the scent, described Angelo as a legend when she said: “The experience was wild, wonderful, and full of love.

“The climb was more than just a physical challenge; it was a celebration of friendship, community spirit, and the power of doing good.”

“I honestly couldn’t have done it without my incredible friends,” Diana added. “Their support, love and willingness to join me in these crazy adventures means the world. I’m so lucky to have people who lift me up, literally and emotionally, and make moments like this unforgettable.”

All proceeds from the climb will go directly to Pendleside Hospice, which provides compassionate care and support to individuals and families across the region.

Diana is taking part in 'Pendleside Does Strictly' on Friday November 14th at Impact Conferencing in Burnley when ten brave individuals will take to the stage to raise funds for the hospice, which is aiming to raise £80,000.

To support Diana’s fundraising efforts for Pendleside Hospice, donations can be made via the link https://www.justgiving.com/page/diana-dogood-1?utm_source=FB?utm_campaign=009