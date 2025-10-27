New bus service introduced to serve Brun Lea Heights in Burnley and Worsthorne to gain new evening and Sunday buses
The Burnley Bus Company is introducing the new service to Brun Lea Heights, Rossendale Road, from next Sunday, November 2nd after its customer surveys and feedback made the case for buses to serve the development.
As a result it plans to change the route of the number one service serving Stoops Estate to take in Brun Lea Heights, as well as making extra stops at Linton Drive and Hanover Court, on all journeys including daytime, evening and Sunday services.
Meanwhile, in partnership with Lancashire County Council, the bus operator is to introduce new evening and Sunday times on its number four route serving Worsthorne. There will also be a new timetable across the day.
The Burnley Bus Company’s general manager, Anthony Fiocca, said: “The changes to The 1 to serve Brun Lea Heights follow suggestions from our customers, and we’re sure they’ll be welcomed by residents on this increasingly popular new development.
“The route on this service will change at Bleak House – we’ll no longer serve Dalton Street or Woodcourt Avenue, and will instead continue along Rossendale Road before turning onto Cog Lane.
“We’ll also make a few changes to the timetable for The 5 cross-town route serving Rosegrove and Harle Syke, affecting journeys at peak times, in the evenings and on Sundays.
“As always, we welcome feedback from our customers and we look forward to serving more areas of Burnley for work, shopping and leisure travel.”
More information on the changes is available online at: transdevbus.co.uk/the-burnley-bus-company and from the travel centre at Burnley Bus Station.