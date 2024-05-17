Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Colne barber who set up a fitness project to support mental health issues has spoken about the positive impact it is making.

In January this year Stuart Craig launched We Evolve, a social inclusion project which utilises physical fitness to help build social connections, self-esteem and self-confidence, whilst also supporting mental health issues.

This week Stuart has completed the challenge of running 12 miles for 12 days (144 miles in total) which ran throughout Mental Health Awareness week to raise awareness for the cause and to tackle the issues through his We Evolve project.

In an interview with BBC Radio Lancashire Stuart said: “Physically I feel great. Mentally I feel better than I ever have. On a personal level, I have had some dark times in the past and close friends and family members have struggled with depression and anxiety.

Stuart Craig and friends have taken the leap to launch We Evolve to improve mental health in Pendle and Burnley

“Physical and mental health come hand in hand and keeping fit, staying active, getting outside and talking is the main thing that has helped me to look after my own mental health and well-being.”

In a GP patient survey, 2023 13% of patients said they had a mental health problem. Reported prevalence was highest in parts of the North of England, the South West, and the Midlands. Also data from the Office for National Statistics shows 11 deaths from suicide were registered in Burnley in 2022.

Stuart explained: “I wanted to start the ‘We Evolve Project’ as poor mental health is something that a lot of people in our area suffer in silence, there is a stigma and an internalised shame surrounding it.

“We Evolve gives people the chance to feel better about themselves through exercise pandhysical activity, guest speakers to support and guide its members on the steps to take to make small changes to their habits for a healthier and happier life and the chance to socialise and chat with a group of like minded people all together for the same reasons.

“The Colne Open Door Centre and other local charities have supported me and they have pushed me in the right direction to get this project on the road. They are also now signposting people from our local community to the We Evolve Project.”

Shannon Weldon took part in a We Evolve pilot project which saw 12 people from Burnley and Colne from different social backgrounds, with a varying level of training experience, pilot a 12-week programme at Intershape Gym.

She said: “Everyone thinks I am confident and always happy but when I walked into the gym first the first time, I wouldn’t talk to anyone and I wouldn’t open up. Now I go the gym on my own I work hard at the gym push myself so hard I am seeing results.”

Stuart added: “The first step is walking through the door in the gym, and that is the toughest part especially with people with low confidence and low self esteem but we promote group work and we have found this is the best way to make people feel comfortable. Already in such a short time we have changed habits and mindsets in a good direction.”