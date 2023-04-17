News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
51 minutes ago Jazz pianist who inspired Miles Davis dies aged 92
20 minutes ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
21 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
21 minutes ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
22 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
30 minutes ago Prime Drink to be restocked by Aldi for less than £2

Clitheroe boy who battled Strep A has leg amputated

A six-year-old Clitheroe boy who battled Strep A has had his leg amputated.

By Laura Longworth
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 10:52 BST

Jake Bond had three surgeries on his right leg to try rescue and repair it after Strep A left him with severe sepsis.

He also underwent skin grafts and debridement but unfortunately the operations were unsuccessful and his leg was amputated last month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His mum, Victoria Bond, said: “My little fighter has called his stump Peanut. [I am] incredibly proud of how Jake has coped with all of this and now we are closing one chapter of his story and starting a fresh new one.

Clitheroe boy Jake Bond has had his leg amputated after battling Strep A.Clitheroe boy Jake Bond has had his leg amputated after battling Strep A.
Clitheroe boy Jake Bond has had his leg amputated after battling Strep A.
Most Popular

“We are now waiting for Jake to have a bionic leg.”

Read More
Caring schoolboy whose Easter campaign was given a cracking start by James Ander...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Victoria said her son was “the sickest boy in the hospital” with a 5% chance of survival when he was diagnosed with Strep A in December.

Strep A is a common type of bacteria, and most infections are mild and easily treated, but some are more serious.

Symptoms include: a high temperature, swollen glands or an aching body; a sore throat; a rash that feels rough, like sandpaper; scabs and sores; pain and swelling; severe muscle aches; and nausea and vomiting.

Jake’s initial signs were a rash, sore throat, and a high temperature, as well as vomiting. After deteriorating quickly, he was rushed to hospital where he spent two weeks hooked up to machines in a paediatric intensive care unit fighting for his life, then two weeks and five days on a renal ward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jake pulled through but the illness left him wheel-chair bound and requiring surgery.

Related topics:Strep AClitheroeVictoria Bond