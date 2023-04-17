Clitheroe boy who battled Strep A has leg amputated
A six-year-old Clitheroe boy who battled Strep A has had his leg amputated.
Jake Bond had three surgeries on his right leg to try rescue and repair it after Strep A left him with severe sepsis.
He also underwent skin grafts and debridement but unfortunately the operations were unsuccessful and his leg was amputated last month.
His mum, Victoria Bond, said: “My little fighter has called his stump Peanut. [I am] incredibly proud of how Jake has coped with all of this and now we are closing one chapter of his story and starting a fresh new one.
“We are now waiting for Jake to have a bionic leg.”
Victoria said her son was “the sickest boy in the hospital” with a 5% chance of survival when he was diagnosed with Strep A in December.
Strep A is a common type of bacteria, and most infections are mild and easily treated, but some are more serious.
Symptoms include: a high temperature, swollen glands or an aching body; a sore throat; a rash that feels rough, like sandpaper; scabs and sores; pain and swelling; severe muscle aches; and nausea and vomiting.
Jake’s initial signs were a rash, sore throat, and a high temperature, as well as vomiting. After deteriorating quickly, he was rushed to hospital where he spent two weeks hooked up to machines in a paediatric intensive care unit fighting for his life, then two weeks and five days on a renal ward.
Jake pulled through but the illness left him wheel-chair bound and requiring surgery.