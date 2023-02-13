Jake Bond, of Clitheroe, has been left wheel-chair bound and requiring surgery after battling the condition.

The six-year-old was rushed to Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital in December after he began vomiting and had a high temperature.

His mum, Victoria, said: “He was not meant to survive. Machine's took over Jake's body.

Six-year-old Clitheroe boy, Jake Bond, who is now wheelchair-bound after fighting Strep A, with him mum Victoria.

"[But] my little fighter kept on fighting.”

After developing initial symptoms of Strep A, he "deteriorated quickly”, developing a rash and sore throat, and was blue-lighted to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool.

“One minute he was sat up chatting to the nurses, telling them all he didn't have time to be ill [because] he had a school nativity to perform, [then] very quickly, Jake was put on a ventilator suffering a respiratory arrest.”

With his heart being weak, he was put on an ECMO, dialysis and drains, to pump and oxygenate his blood and allow his heart and lungs to rest.