Charter House Resource Centre in Burnley appeals for help to make much-anticipated hydrotherapy pool a reality
The centre in Morse Street has experienced some setbacks in making the state-of-the-art sensory facility a reality due to weather conditions, rising costs, and unforeseen circumstances.
But the team remains steadfast in its efforts to bring this vital service to the community and is now reaching out to businesses and organisations for additional help to bring the project to life.
A centre spokesperson said: “Our passion and drive to bring this life-enhancing service to our community have not wavered. We are confident that, with the community’s support, we will successfully complete this project and provide a valuable resource for those in need.”
Why is hydrotherapy important?
Hydrotherapy can significantly improve the quality of life for individuals with physical disabilities or ailments, such as rheumatoid arthritis, cerebral palsy, chronic pain, musculoskeletal disorders, sports injuries, and more.
The computer-controlled pool will provide a much-needed resource for the community, offering therapeutic benefits to those who need it most.
How you can help
To meet the revised goal of completing the hydrotherapy pool by early 2025, the centre needs skilled and reliable contractors knowledgeable in construction, electrics, and plumbing, plus any labourers who can volunteer their time. If you know anyone who might be able to offer their expertise, please urge them to contact Charter House.
Contact the team
Please get in touch via telephone on 01282 429094 or email [email protected]. Together, we can make a difference. Thank you for your
continued support and patience. We look forward to working with local businesses and
contractors to complete this project and support our community.