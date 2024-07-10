Burnley to gain its first state-of-the-art sensory hydrotherapy pool for private hire - here's where

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burnley is set to gain its first state-of-the-art sensory hydrotherapy pool for private hire.

With the help of Burnley Borough Council, Charter House Resource Centre and Sensory Room CIC, which supports adults with disabilities and learning difficulties, has launched plans to build the computer-controlled pool accessible to all ages at its day care centre in Morse Street.

It will boast a variety of fantastic sensory equipment, including floating fibre optics, LED motion lighting, wall projectors, wall mounted speakers, a fog machine and more, making hydrotherapy more engaging and stimulating for its user.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service will help to meet an increasing demand, with many people currently on waiting lists of more than 12 months or struggling to travel further afield to access a hydrotherapy pool. It will help support those suffering with physical ailments, such as musculoskeletal disorders, arthritis, sports injuries, and limited mobility by helping to reduce muscle and joint pain, improving range of motion and strengthening muscles.

Service men recuperate in a hydrotherapy pool. (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the CIC said: “We are extremely excited to be bringing such a well-needed facility to the Burnley community and are looking forward to welcoming you all to view the completed project.”

This new project will also bring more job opportunities to Burnley through the construction process and on site at Charter House Resource Centre upon completion.