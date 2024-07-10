Burnley to gain its first state-of-the-art sensory hydrotherapy pool for private hire - here's where
With the help of Burnley Borough Council, Charter House Resource Centre and Sensory Room CIC, which supports adults with disabilities and learning difficulties, has launched plans to build the computer-controlled pool accessible to all ages at its day care centre in Morse Street.
It will boast a variety of fantastic sensory equipment, including floating fibre optics, LED motion lighting, wall projectors, wall mounted speakers, a fog machine and more, making hydrotherapy more engaging and stimulating for its user.
The service will help to meet an increasing demand, with many people currently on waiting lists of more than 12 months or struggling to travel further afield to access a hydrotherapy pool. It will help support those suffering with physical ailments, such as musculoskeletal disorders, arthritis, sports injuries, and limited mobility by helping to reduce muscle and joint pain, improving range of motion and strengthening muscles.
A spokesperson for the CIC said: “We are extremely excited to be bringing such a well-needed facility to the Burnley community and are looking forward to welcoming you all to view the completed project.”
This new project will also bring more job opportunities to Burnley through the construction process and on site at Charter House Resource Centre upon completion.
Jason Smith, Managing Director, added that he would like to thank The Key Fund, Screwfix Direct, The Lottery Fund and Sport England for their generous contributions, which will help towards construction of the new building extension and enable the internal decoration to be finished to a modern and high standard.