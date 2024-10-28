Veterans' health and wellbeing event in Burnley to mark Remembrance fortnight

By Laura Longworth
Published 28th Oct 2024, 09:44 BST
A veterans’ health and wellbeing event will take place in Burnley as part of activities around Remembrance fortnight.

Burnley East PCN will hold the Armed Forces event on Thursday from 10-30am to 1pm at Burnley Wood Community Centre, Springfield Road, to support veterans and their loved ones.

It will include health and wellbeing checks, flu and Covid vaccinations, support services from the NHS and Burnley Wood Community Centre team, and a chance to connect with agencies like Age UK, Carers Link, ELHT and more.

Lunch will be provided.

