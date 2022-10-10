As part of the charity’s campaign to ensure everyone living with dementia receives a timely, accurate and helpful diagnosis, Antony spoke about the problems many with the condition encounter getting a diagnosis.

There are currently around 18,100 people living with dementia in Lancashire, with a total of 900,000 across the UK. Recent research from Alzheimer’s Society shows some people don’t seek a dementia diagnosis because they think memory loss is just part of getting old, fail to recognise the signs of dementia, or are in denial about their symptoms.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham is supporting the Alzheimer's Society dementia diagnosis campaign

Although the thought of diagnosis can be daunting, over nine in 10 people with dementia say they benefitted from getting a diagnosis, for example by helping them come to terms with it or plan for the future.In pledging his support to the charity’s dementia diagnosis campaign Antony said: “So many of us, including myself have experienced the pain of seeing a loved one suffering with Alzheimer's and/or dementia.

"It’s a truly awful condition which can be really difficult for all the family. I know it was for us. But support is available. I’m backing the Alzheimer’s Society’s dementia diagnosis campaign because having a first diagnosis enables the right support to be put in place to help those suffering, including their immediate carers.

"Please, if you’re worried that you or a loved one may have dementia, contact the Alzheimer’s Society for advice and support.”

James White, Head of Public Affairs and Campaigns at Alzheimer’s Society, said: "“National diagnosis rates are currently at a five-year low, meaning it’s vital that we do everything we can to get people diagnosed so they can get treatment and support. We have launched resources to arm people with all the information they need when speaking with their GP."

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information visit alzheimers.org.uk/memoryloss or call Alzheimer’s Society on 0333 150 3456