Pioneer car park in Burnley town centre re-opens

The public pay-and-display car park was temporarily closed to allow work to go ahead on the adjacent Pioneer Place multi-screen cinema development.

Charges for use of the car park, which has around 120 spaces, remain as before.

Pioneer car park in Burnley town centre

Visitors will be able to pay by cash, card or via a mobile phone app MiPermit, which can be downloaded to Apple and Android phones.

Further spaces will be available once the development is completed.

Coun. Mark Townsend, Burnley Council’s executive member for economy and growth, said: “I’m sure people will be glad to see this well-used town centre car park back in use. I’d like to thank them for their patience while it was unavoidably closed as part of the work to build the exciting Pioneer Place development.”