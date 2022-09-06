Massive boost for Burnley's town centre economy on the horizon as new multi-million-pound shopping, cinema and leisure complex starts to take shape
Burnley's new multi-million-pound Pioneer Place will bring more visitors to the town and give the economy a much needed boost.
Those are the hopes of Burnley Council and the businesses behind the long awaited cinema and leisure complex that will transform the town centre.
Work is progressing and the development is now beginning to take shape.
Burnley Council leader Coun. Afrasiab Anwar said: “With the steelwork going up, Pioneer Place is really starting to take shape and I’m sure people can’t wait for it to open.”
It is hoped Pioneer Place will bring in visitors from a wider area who will then explore the rest of the shopping centre and boost other shops and businesses.
A ground-breaking ceremony was held in January to officially mark the start of work on the £23m. scheme which will include a seven-screen cinema and five retail and leisure units, plus a 226-space car park. The completion date is late summer 2023.
The multi-screen cinema will be operated by REEL Cinemas which will continue to operate from its current site in Manchester Road, Burnley, until it moves.
The Manchester Road site will then be re-developed for occupation by supermarket chain Lidl GB. The adjoining Star pub will remain unaffected.
The new supermarket will create around 40 jobs and represent even further investment in the local economy.
It is estimated the construction of Pioneer Place will support around 180 jobs, with a further 100-plus new jobs in the cinema and supporting food outlets.
The work is being carried out by the council’s development partner Maple Grove Developments, part of the Eric Wright Group.
Pioneer Place has secured funding from the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership's Getting Building Fund, Burnley borough and Lancashire county councils, and fashion company and the borough’s largest employer boohoo.