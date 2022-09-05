10 photos of Burnley’s exciting new multi-million pound leisure development taking shape
These latest shots from the site of Burnley’s exciting, new multi-million pound leisure development Pioneer Place show fast it is taking shape.
By Sue Plunkett
Monday, 5th September 2022, 3:37 pm
Updated
Monday, 5th September 2022, 3:38 pm
Work started on Pioneer car park back in March, with construction workers expected to remain on site well into next year ahead of an anticipated opening in autumn 2023.
The £23m. scheme, which has been on the cards for two decades, will include a seven-screen cinema and five retail and leisure units, plus a 226-space car park.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 3