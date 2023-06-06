News you can trust since 1877
Burnley gym raising money for The Brain Tumour Charity in memory of 'amazing' Pendle woman Laura Nuttall

A trio of fitness experts are raising money in memory of Pendle woman Laura Nuttall who died of a brain tumour.
By Laura Longworth
Published 6th Jun 2023, 17:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 17:36 BST

Barrowford couple and personal trainers Sarah Cole and Marcus Morris are teaming up with their boss Anthony Tibbs to hold three exercise classes in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity.

They will host the sessions at Anthony’s gym Steam Training Club in Burnley on Saturday, June 24th, from 10am to around 1pm.

Sarah (32) has known Laura and her family since she was a teenager when she worked for their business Giddy Kippers in Nelson.

Anthony Tibbs, Sarah Cole and Marcus James Morris, of the Steam Training Club in Burnley, are fundraising for The Brain Tumour Charity in memory of Laura Nuttall.Anthony Tibbs, Sarah Cole and Marcus James Morris, of the Steam Training Club in Burnley, are fundraising for The Brain Tumour Charity in memory of Laura Nuttall.
Anthony Tibbs, Sarah Cole and Marcus James Morris, of the Steam Training Club in Burnley, are fundraising for The Brain Tumour Charity in memory of Laura Nuttall.
She said: “Laura was amazing, so intelligent and bubbly, and I want to help celebrate her and everything she’s achieved.”

Laura was diagnosed with a glioblastoma (GBM) tumour - the most aggressive form of brain cancer - following a routine eye test when she was just 18, and given one year to live.

But she defied the odds and embarked on an epic bucket list, from piloting a Royal Navy ship to reading the weather on TV and meeting Michelle Obama.

Laura, who died aged 23 last month, was also an ambassador of The Brain Tumour Charity, helping raise awareness of her condition.

Now her loved ones are continuing her good work, with Sarah, Marcus and Anthony hoping to raise as much as possible.

Sarah, who called the charity “amazing,” added: "I hate seeing people suffering and I just want to help make them feel better.”

For more information, search for the Facebook event Doing it for Laura, and to make a donation, head to https://gofund.me/7796f9ac

