Junior doctors across the country are set to strike from 7am on Wednesday, June 14th until 7am on Saturday, June 17th in a dispute with the Government over pay. Almost half of all hospital doctors in the country are junior doctors – more than 50,000.

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, which provides services across a range of settings including Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital, Burnley General Teaching Hospital, Clitheroe Community Hospital, Pendle Community Hospital and Accrington Victoria Community Hospital, is trying to minimise disruption and will continue to provide essential services but has warned that during the 72 hour strike some planned appointments and procedures may be cancelled – and this may be at late notice as the Trust explores every possible avenue for activity to go ahead

Planned industrial action is expected to cause disruption at Burnley General Hospital next week

There may also be longer waits to be seen than usual but alternative pathways for care can be found on the Trust’s website elht.nhs.uk

Tony McDonald, Executive Director of Integrated Care, Partnerships and Resilience at East Lancashire Hospitals Trust, said: "Our number one priority is to ensure that those in greatest need continue to have access to high quality care during the industrial action.

"We are doing everything we can to minimise disruption but there is no doubt that some services will be impacted.

"If you have an appointment at any of our hospitals, please assume this is going ahead - if we need to rearrange any appointments or procedures, we will contact you directly to let you know.

"Regardless of any strike action taking place, it is really important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases, when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.