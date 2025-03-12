Burnley has one of the highest rates for smokers in Lancashire.

Now, in a bid to persuade 19.6 per cent, what is almost one fifth of the borough’s residents to quit, Burnley Council is to authorise spending £200,000 in an anti-smoking drive. The council's executive, due to meet tonight (Wednesday) is set to authorise the spending of a £200,000 public health grant from Lancashire County Council.

A report to the meeting says: "It is recommended to accept the £200,000 from LCC to enable further collaboration with the voluntary, community and faith sector to encourage engagement in relation to key health, housing and educational challenges which includes the importance of smoking cessation. Smoking rates vary significantly across Lancashire, from 9.2 per cent in the Ribble Valley to 19.6 per cent in Burnley.

"The impact of smoking is extensive across our communities and is closely linked to health inequalities. Smokers have a recorded life expectancy that is at least 10 years shorter than non-smokers, with the effects being more pronounced among disadvantaged groups.”

LCC funding will be allocated to the three districts with the highest smoking prevalence which are Burnley, Lancaster and Preston. Burnley’s proposal is to work with the voluntary, community and faith sector provision over a two-year period, identifying and supporting community ‘champions’ to foster collaboration to address key health and housing challenges.

The proposal includes:

Recruiting additional community champions to highlight the impact of smoking on health, and increase referrals into Smokefree Lancashire.

Explore the benefits of further deep dives into specific topics and/or groups within the community.

Provide tailored support, including peer groups and digital tools.

Offer a 12-week health programme incorporating support and ensure pathways are in place to refer to Smokefree Lancashire to quit smoking

Structured physical activity sessions to empower clients in making healthy changes to their lifestyles.

Promoting the health campaign relating to smoking.

raising awareness of the harms of smoking and nicotine addiction (including vaping)

Co-ordinating targeted campaigns, such as risk-taking behaviours linking to smoking and vaping, child sexual exploitation, substance use, mental health, and healthy relationships, through workshops at Burnley College and the University of Lancashire.