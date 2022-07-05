'Let's Get Physical' will be hosted by Cleo on Tuesday, July 26th, at Burnley Mechanics Theatre. The workout will be choregraphed to a host of 80s tunes and anyone taking part is encouraged to dress in 80s style gear.

Cleo, aka as Jordan Harry and owner of Lordy's Personal Training Studio in Burnley, said: "This is all about getting Burnley exercising and especially those who wouldn't normally consider it by making it fun."

Drag queen Cleo Toris is to host an 80s inspired workout in Burnley to make exercising fun

All fitness abilities are welcome for the 60 minute workout and places can be booked through the Mechanics website.

Cleo made her first appearance in public for the first time in a decade when she hosted a charity night at Burnley's Penny Black bar last month.