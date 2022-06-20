Outrageous drag queen makes comeback after a decade out of the spotlight to host charity night at Burnley bar.

An outrageous drag queen made a comeback to remember to host a charity night at a Burnley bar.

By Sue Plunkett
Monday, 20th June 2022, 1:16 pm
Updated Monday, 20th June 2022, 2:25 pm

Cleo Toris, who has has not been on stage for a decade, hosted the One Night Only show at Penny Black. The evening of live drag performances, music, dance and game shows, Cleo is the creation of Jordan Lord.

Held to raise money for Burnley based Casual Minds- Matter, a new group set up to help men cope with mental health issues.

Drag queen Cleo Toris with dance teacher Elizabeth Brown at their One Night Only event hosted at Penny Black bar in Burnley

Jordan (32) , a trained dancer who owns Lordy’s Personal Training Studio in Burnley, said: "Drag is something I used to do around 10 years ago, performing regularly and taking part in local competitions.

The show was choregraphed by Elizabeth Brown and featured dancers from her Studio 202 and Jordan's dad, Graham Mcmenemy as host.

Jordan said: “It was a fantastic evening and I would like to thank everyone who supported me.”

Drag queen Cleo Toris performed at a charity night at Burnley's Penny Black bar
Cleo Toris with two guests at the One Night Only event at Penny Black
