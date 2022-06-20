Police are appealing for information after a man was subjected to a racially aggravated assault on Mill Lane, Padiham. The incident took place at approximately 1am on April 30th, when the victim was making a phone call outside a mobile phone shop.
He was approached by three men who came from the direction of the Starkie Arms pub.
Racist comments were made towards the victim before he was punched, suffering a suspected broken nose and substantial blood loss.
Anyone with information is asked to ring 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0076 of April 30th.