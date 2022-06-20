Police launch CCTV appeal after man suffers suspected broken nose in racially aggravated assault in Padiham

Do you know these men?

By Sue Plunkett
Monday, 20th June 2022, 12:10 pm
Police are appealing for information after a man was subjected to a racially aggravated assault on Mill Lane, Padiham. The incident took place at approximately 1am on April 30th, when the victim was making a phone call outside a mobile phone shop.

He was approached by three men who came from the direction of the Starkie Arms pub.

Police are keen to speak to the men in these CCTV images regarding a racially motivated attack on a man in Padiham

Racist comments were made towards the victim before he was punched, suffering a suspected broken nose and substantial blood loss.

Anyone with information is asked to ring 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0076 of April 30th.