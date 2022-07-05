This is Stephen Ormerod and police want to speak to him after a woman was stabbed at an address in Burnley.Officers were called to an address on Beckenham Court at 6pm last night after a woman in her 40s suffered a stab wound to her arm. The injury is not life threatening.
Stephen ( 56) is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, a light-coloured top and a black jumper.
A police spokesman said: “While we do want to speak to Stephen about the assault we are also concerned for his welfare and we would ask anyone who sees him or knows where he might be not to approach him but to contact police as a matter of urgency.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1167 of July 4th. For immediate sightings please call 999.