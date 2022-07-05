Retro in the Park 2

MORE PICTURES: Thousands of revellers swarm into Burnley for Retro In The Park 2

Thousands of revellers descended on Burnley’s Towneley Park for a nine-hour musical extravaganza in the vicinity of the town’s historic Hall.

By Dan Black
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 6:00 am

Retro in the Park — the brainchild of house music philanthropist Paul Taylor in association with JBM Music — pulled in punters from all over as David Morales, Basement Jaxx and Hacienda Classical headlined a stacked catalogue of DJs and vocalists.

As a result of its phenomenal success, the event will return in 2023 as a ‘Retro Weekender’ on Saturday, May 27th and Bank Holiday Sunday, May 28th, with an even more impressive star-studded line-up of guests.

Check out our gallery to see if our photographer pictured you in the crowds this weekend.

