From October, the law will force landlords to fix dangerous social homes.

Under Awaab’s Law, social landlords must investigate and restore properties riddled with deadly damp and mould within set periods and repair all emergency hazards within 24 hours.

It's an excellent first step, and we're pleased that the Government has now set a date to phase in the change, but there is still more work to be done.

The new legislation was created after the tragic death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in December 2020 from prolonged exposure to damp and mould in his Rochdale home. It's a landmark reform, and we want to see it go further.

We agree with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who said: “We have a moral duty to ensure tragedies like the death of Awaab Ishak never happen again. Landlords cannot be allowed to rent out dangerous homes and shamelessly put the lives of their tenants at risk.”

From lived experience and my work as a journalist reporting in working-class towns, I'm aware of private tenants who also say they live with extensive damp and black mould. In some cases, the hazards have been left unresolved for months and years despite making numerous reports.

Some have children who suffer from conditions like asthma and eczema and say their doctors have warned that mould is contributing to their child's ill health. These parents fear what could happen to their child due to living in these conditions but also feel frustrated and unheard when they report their concerns to their landlord.

Many also feel depressed and anxious because of their circumstances and fear their landlord will make them homeless if they complain about disrepairs.

We don't want any more children to die from mould and damp in their home. And so, we welcome the Government's vow to introduce powers through the Renters’ Rights Bill to extend Awaab’s Law to the private rented sector in the coming months. We want to help ensure this happens, and that's why we're calling on more people to sign our petition to help keep the pressure on and strengthen the voice of private tenants so that they are not forgotten.

Please sign our petition at https://www.change.org/extendAwaabsLaw