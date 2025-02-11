Burnley's first signing choir to be launched by two teachers from Ridgewood Community High School
Set to launch at the end of this month, Burnley Signing Choir is the brainchild of Chris Bridges and Helen Whaley who are colleagues at Ridgewood Community High School.
Music teacher Chris and teaching assistant Helen have been running a signing choir at the school for several years and they want to share and promote Makaton, a language programme that uses signs, symbols and speech to help people communicate to a wider audience. Chris said: “This is an exciting new project to bring together people of all ages and abilities to sing, sign and have fun. We want to invite people from across Burnley to join us, with no expectation of musical skills, experience or anything other than turning up and taking part as you wish.”
Along with being an ambassador for The Makaton Charity, Helen is also a tutor in the subject who has worked in both mainstream and SEN settings. Today over 100,000 children and adults use Makaton symbols and signs, either as their main method of communication or as a way to support speech. In addition to children and adults with communication and learning difficulties, Makaton is increasingly used by the general public to aid communication.