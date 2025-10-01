Whalley Meadows nursery receives ‘Good’ rating following Ofsted inspection

Partou Whalley Meadows Day Nursery and Forest School in Clitheroe has been awarded a ‘Good’ rating across all areas of activity by Ofsted.

In her report, the inspector writes: “Staff are nurturing and speak to children with kindness and respect.”

Children at the setting are described as “extremely confident, settled and self-assured.”

The report adds: “Staff cheer and offer praise, which helps to keep children motivated to learn.”

Located close to Whalley train station, Partou Whalley Meadows provides a unique, stimulating environment which promotes the confidence, self-esteem and physical development of children.

The on-site forest school offers children daily access to a safe woodland area promoting Partou’s commitment to physical, creative and imaginative play that inspires the natural interest of children.

The inspector notes that children benefit from “an abundance of outdoor learning opportunities.” She explains: “They learn how to climb and balance over beams and do so with skill and determination because of the helpful guidance that staff provide.”

Her report highlights that children take part in numerous outings around the local community that leaders carefully plan. It continues: “Children visit a local forest area, library, care home and attend swimming lessons each week. This helps to provide children with a well-rounded curriculum and supports their overall skills and development.”

Leaders at the setting are said to place great emphasis on ensuring that children's emotional needs are met. “They provide very well-considered settling-in sessions from when children start at the nursery,” she writes. “This is mirrored as children move rooms. Children know the routines well because of the careful guidance from staff. This supports children to feel reassured and secure.”

Partou Whalley Meadows team members support children “skilfully to understand what makes them unique,” the report points out. “Staff ask children to explore their eye and hair colour as they paint. This helps children to understand what makes them special and contributes to their understanding of the differences and similarities between themselves and others.”

Team members are also praised for forming “good relationships with parents and carers.” The inspector observes: “They keep parents well informed about their children's learning and gather information from home about children's interests. This helps staff to plan meaningful learning opportunities to extend children's learning.”

And safeguarding arrangements at the setting are judged to be “effective” based on “an open and positive culture” that “puts children's interests first.”

Denise Godwin, Partou Whalley Meadows Nursery Manager, said: “We are proud of our nursery and delighted with the Ofsted result

“The team works incredibly hard to support the children on their learning journey. Alongside education, keeping them fit, healthy and active are key priorities for all of us. We pride ourselves on parent partnership and regularly involve them in nursery activities.

“It is really satisfying that these efforts have been recognised by the inspector.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “Congratulations to Denise and her team.

“Partou Whalley Meadows is a well-resourced setting with its on-site forest school making it a standout location.

“It is terrific to read how happy and at ease the children are at such an important stage in their personal development.”