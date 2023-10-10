Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Engineering T level students had the unique opportunity to meet SPOT, a Boston Dynamics Robot, as part of a Pendle Business Week session in partnership with the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC).

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SPOT is a quadrupedal robot dog that can be used for a variety of tasks, including inspection, delivery, and security. It is equipped with a variety of sensors and cameras that allow it to navigate and interact with its environment. The session, delivered by AMRC, was focused on sustainable manufacturing now and in the future, and gave students the chance to learn about SPOT’s capabilities.

Engineering T level students at Nelson and Colne College had the unique opportunity to meet SPOT, a Boston Dynamics Robot, as part of a Pendle Business Week session in partnership with the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad