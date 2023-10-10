News you can trust since 1877
SPOT the robot dog receives a warm welcome from engineering students at Nelson and Colne College

A very special ‘dog’ paid a visit to Nelson and Colne College.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 10th Oct 2023, 13:02 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 13:02 BST
Engineering T level students had the unique opportunity to meet SPOT, a Boston Dynamics Robot, as part of a Pendle Business Week session in partnership with the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC).

SPOT is a quadrupedal robot dog that can be used for a variety of tasks, including inspection, delivery, and security. It is equipped with a variety of sensors and cameras that allow it to navigate and interact with its environment. The session, delivered by AMRC, was focused on sustainable manufacturing now and in the future, and gave students the chance to learn about SPOT’s capabilities.

“We are thrilled to have had AMRC, and SPOT on campus”, said Andy Parkin, Assistant Principal for Technical Education at the college. “This was a further opportunity for our students to interact with industry leaders, learn about cutting-edge robotics technology and to see how it is being used in the real world.”