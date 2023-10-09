News you can trust since 1877
19 photos from Carlos II reunion night at Nelson's Revival Bar and Club

The dancefloor was packed for a Carlos II Reunion night hosted at Nelson’s Revival Bar and Club on Saturday night.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 9th Oct 2023, 09:53 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 10:13 BST

The event featured progressive, break beat and piano house music at the Walton Street club which regularly hosts a variety of dance music nights that attracts fans.

And on Saturday fans from Lancaster, Manchester and Salford attended the venue for the night.

