19 photos from Carlos II reunion night at Nelson's Revival Bar and Club
The dancefloor was packed for a Carlos II Reunion night hosted at Nelson’s Revival Bar and Club on Saturday night.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 9th Oct 2023, 09:53 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 10:13 BST
The event featured progressive, break beat and piano house music at the Walton Street club which regularly hosts a variety of dance music nights that attracts fans.
And on Saturday fans from Lancaster, Manchester and Salford attended the venue for the night.
1 / 5