Organised by Friends of Thorneyholme School, the trail involved using a treasure map to locate easter eggs around the village and cracking the code to find the hidden location of the Golden Egg. Maps were available from Puddleducks Tearoom for £2.50 and included a chocolate treat, and the winner (chosen at random) received a £20 toy voucher.More than 200 children completed the trail over the Easter holidays despite the wet weather. There was even a giant easter egg on display in the school grounds which had been made by Thorneyholme pupils in one of the school’s free after-school clubs.

Headteacher Claire Halstead said: “It was lovely to hear that so many families took part in the trail even with all the rain we had. We don’t shy away from a bit of bad weather here in Dunsop Bridge.

