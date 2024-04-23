Thorneyholme RC Primary School in Dunsop Bridge hosts Easter egg hunt
Organised by Friends of Thorneyholme School, the trail involved using a treasure map to locate easter eggs around the village and cracking the code to find the hidden location of the Golden Egg. Maps were available from Puddleducks Tearoom for £2.50 and included a chocolate treat, and the winner (chosen at random) received a £20 toy voucher.More than 200 children completed the trail over the Easter holidays despite the wet weather. There was even a giant easter egg on display in the school grounds which had been made by Thorneyholme pupils in one of the school’s free after-school clubs.
Headteacher Claire Halstead said: “It was lovely to hear that so many families took part in the trail even with all the rain we had. We don’t shy away from a bit of bad weather here in Dunsop Bridge.
“We do lots of our learning outside, thanks to our outdoor classroom and regular forest school activities in the adjacent woodland. We’re very lucky to be based in such an idyllic spot, and I’m delighted to hear that families travelled from far and wide to complete the annual Easter trail and explore our beautiful rural setting.”Mrs Halstead added: “We must, as always, say a big thank you to Friends of Thorneyholme School who work hard to support our little school with lots of fundraising activities throughout the year.”