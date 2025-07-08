Shuttleworth College pupils in Padiham feel 'happy and safe' but quality of education 'requires improvement', say Ofsted inspectors
They called Shuttleworth College in Burnley Road “warm and welcoming” for pupils when they inspected the school in March. Staff support helps pupils feel “happy and safe”, the children “behave well”, and safeguarding is “effective”, according to the report.
The inspectors also praised the school’s improved support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities since the previous inspection.
However, the report said “some pupils do not attend school frequently enough” and called for improvements to the delivery of the curriculum in some areas and to the support for children who find reading difficult.
It said: “Some teaching strategies or activities are not effective enough in helping pupils to learn and remember subject content securely. As a result, some pupils, including those who are
disadvantaged, struggle to understand and retain some learning.
“In some subjects, teachers do not consistently check what pupils know or whether they are ready to move on to new learning. This limits how well some pupils progress through some curriculum areas.”
What were the Ofsted inspection results?
Quality of education – Requires improvement
Behaviour and attitudes – Good
Personal development – Good
Leadership and management – Good
Previous inspection grade – Requires improvement
What does the school do well?
- The curriculum in most subjects is “ambitious”.
- Teachers have strong subject knowledge.
- The school has increased its efforts to foster a love of reading and support pupils who find reading difficult.
- Pupils’ behaviour in classrooms is generally calm due to clear routines.
- Pupils develop a mature understanding of how to keep safe and build healthy relationships.
- The school successfully prepares pupils for life in modern Britain.
- The careers programme is comprehensive.
What does the school need to improve?
- Help teachers choose the most appropriate ways to solidify pupils’ learning.
- Ensure teachers check pupils’ understanding of key learning and swiftly address any misconceptions.
- Monitor the impact of the support for pupils who find reading difficult.
- Strengthen its strategies to tackle persistent non-attendance.
View the full report here.
