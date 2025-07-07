Shuttleworth College hosted a Year 11 prom night at Crow Wood Hotel, with the teens arriving in style at school before boarding coaches to the secret venue.

They enjoyed donuts, a selfie mirror and dancing before helping themselves to a lavish buffet.

Awards were given out on the night for Prom Royalty.

Here are 14 pictures capturing the fun:

1 . Shuttleworth College prom in Burnley Shuttleworth College prom in Burnley. Photos by Trina Hardacre and Sophie Collinge Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2 . Shuttleworth College prom in Burnley Shuttleworth College prom in Burnley. Photos by Trina Hardacre and Sophie Collinge Photo: Submit Photo Sales

3 . Shuttleworth College prom in Burnley Shuttleworth College prom in Burnley. Photos by Trina Hardacre and Sophie Collinge Photo: Submit Photo Sales

4 . Shuttleworth College prom in Burnley Shuttleworth College prom in Burnley. Photos by Trina Hardacre and Sophie Collinge Photo: Submit Photo Sales