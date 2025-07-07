14 pictures of Shuttleworth College pupils enjoying a fabulous prom at Crow Wood in Burnley

By Laura Longworth
Published 7th Jul 2025, 18:33 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 18:35 BST
These Burnley pupils marked the end of their high school years on a high.

Shuttleworth College hosted a Year 11 prom night at Crow Wood Hotel, with the teens arriving in style at school before boarding coaches to the secret venue.

They enjoyed donuts, a selfie mirror and dancing before helping themselves to a lavish buffet.

Awards were given out on the night for Prom Royalty.

Here are 14 pictures capturing the fun:

Shuttleworth College prom in Burnley. Photos by Trina Hardacre and Sophie Collinge

1. Shuttleworth College prom in Burnley

Shuttleworth College prom in Burnley. Photos by Trina Hardacre and Sophie Collinge Photo: Submit

Shuttleworth College prom in Burnley. Photos by Trina Hardacre and Sophie Collinge

2. Shuttleworth College prom in Burnley

Shuttleworth College prom in Burnley. Photos by Trina Hardacre and Sophie Collinge Photo: Submit

Shuttleworth College prom in Burnley. Photos by Trina Hardacre and Sophie Collinge

3. Shuttleworth College prom in Burnley

Shuttleworth College prom in Burnley. Photos by Trina Hardacre and Sophie Collinge Photo: Submit

Shuttleworth College prom in Burnley. Photos by Trina Hardacre and Sophie Collinge

4. Shuttleworth College prom in Burnley

Shuttleworth College prom in Burnley. Photos by Trina Hardacre and Sophie Collinge Photo: Submit

