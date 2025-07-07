Shuttleworth College hosted a Year 11 prom night at Crow Wood Hotel, with the teens arriving in style at school before boarding coaches to the secret venue.
They enjoyed donuts, a selfie mirror and dancing before helping themselves to a lavish buffet.
Awards were given out on the night for Prom Royalty.
Here are 14 pictures capturing the fun:
