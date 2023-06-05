News you can trust since 1877
House of Commons was destination of year five pupils from Read St John's Primary School

A debate on whether a three day weekend should be introduced in the UK received a resounding vote of ‘yes’ from year five students from a Ribble Valley primary school.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:51 BST

The children from Read St John’s Primary held the debate after a memorable visit to London to visit the Houses of Parliament.

They toured Wesminster and watched the end of a debate in the House of Lords before going to the education centre in Victoria Tower Gardens where they held their own debate about the three day weekend.

Pupils from Read Primary School enjoyed a trip to the Houses of ParliamentPupils from Read Primary School enjoyed a trip to the Houses of Parliament
Students from Read Primary School enjoyed a trip to the Houses of ParliamentStudents from Read Primary School enjoyed a trip to the Houses of Parliament
Pupils from Read Primary School enjoyed a trip to the House of CommonsPupils from Read Primary School enjoyed a trip to the House of Commons
