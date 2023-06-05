House of Commons was destination of year five pupils from Read St John's Primary School
A debate on whether a three day weekend should be introduced in the UK received a resounding vote of ‘yes’ from year five students from a Ribble Valley primary school.
The children from Read St John’s Primary held the debate after a memorable visit to London to visit the Houses of Parliament.
They toured Wesminster and watched the end of a debate in the House of Lords before going to the education centre in Victoria Tower Gardens where they held their own debate about the three day weekend.