Some 10 Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley schools are set to receive vital repairs over the next year.

They have been identified as being among the schools in Lancashire most urgently requiring repairs.

Lancashire County Council will be asked to approve the school budgets and sign off on the repairs tomorrow as part of 2025-26 Schools Condition Led Programme.

Coun. Jayne Rear, cabinet member for Education and Skills, said: "We've looked at the amount of DfE funding we're likely to receive and drawn up a list of schools that need priority repair work to ensure they can continue to operate safely with little risk of disruption to young people's education.

Lancashire County Hall gates.

"It is essential that school buildings are kept in good repair to ensure they remain a safe place for young people, teachers and the whole school community.

"Protecting the environment is also a major consideration and repairs and maintenance work will contribute towards reduction of CO2 levels where possible.

"The [Lancashire County Council] Cabinet will consider the list at its next meeting and if we proceed, will make the preparations needed to enact the programme.

"School budgets are allocated by the local authority following the funding settlement from the Government provided in December of each year. Proposals are agreed in consultation with Schools Forum and then the Cabinet finally approve the allocation.

"We know that schools are still under significant pressure and we will continue to work and support them however we can."

The programme is funded by a grant from the Department for Education (DfE). Allocations are usually announced in April. Previous year's allocations indicate that approximately £14m. should be received in 2025/26.

Here are the 10 schools set to receive the repairs:

Burnley

Brunshaw Primary School

Heasandford Primary School

Ightenhill Primary School

Rosegrove Infant School

Stoneyholme Primary School

Ribble Valley

Ribblesdale Nursery School, Clitheroe

Pendle

Colne Park Primary School

Walton Lane Nursery School, Nelson

Walverden Primary School, Nelson

Coates Lane Primary School, Barnoldswick

Councillors will also be asked on Thursday to approve the school budgets for 2025/26.

Each year, the Government allocates money to the Dedicated Schools Grant (DSG) using the National Funding Formula to reflect pupils' needs.

This funding is for education provision and is separate to the DfE allocations related to the Schools Condition Led Programme.

Lancashire's Gross 2025/26 DSG allocation is £1,483.964m, an increase of just over £149m. from the previous year.

The increased allocation is in part due to Lancashire's share of the extra money made available nationally by the Government to fund pay awards for teaching and support staff. There has also been an increase to the High Needs Block, which is used to support children with special educational needs and disabilities.