Grow Independent Special School, a secondary educational establishment supporting students with Special Educational Needs who have been unable to thrive in mainstream education, has proudly achieved a ‘Good’ rating in all areas in its first Ofsted inspection.

The good rating comes just one year after the school’s opening in September 2023 by proprietor and headteacher, Sarah Hawthorne, in Barrowford.

The three-day inspection, conducted by a team of two inspectors, highlighted Grow School's success in creating a supportive, inclusive environment where students not only attend but actively engage and thrive in learning. Inspectors noted the palpable values of “achievement, belonging, and compassion” that permeate the school.

Headteacher and proprietor Sarah Hawthorne shared her thoughts on the achievement, reflecting: “When we started Grow School, our vision was to provide a safe and nurturing environment where students with a range of needs would feel able to come to school and re-engage with learning.

“Today, not only are these students attending, but they are also thriving, striving to reach their full potential, and developing a love of learning. Grow School is so much more than a one-word grade, but it is wonderful to be acknowledged by Ofsted for the dedication of our team in this first year.”

Report Highlights:

- “The school is ambitious for pupils. Many pupils have had significant periods of time out of education. However, they develop a love of learning at this school and rise to its high expectations for their achievement.”

- “They embrace the many opportunities that they have to develop new talents and interests.”

- “Staff are highly skilled at adapting their delivery of the curriculum to meet the individual needs of pupils.”

Chair of Governors, Alice Lee, expressed her pride in the school’s accomplishments, stating: “This glowing report is the result of hard work and dedication on the part of Grow’s staff and students every day. I know how committed the staff are to providing the best education and school experience for every student. I am extremely proud of each and every individual involved.”

Grow Independent School, located on Pendle Street, is dedicated to transforming education for students who have struggled in mainstream settings. With a focus on individualised support, the school seeks to empower each student with a renewed sense of curiosity and ambition.