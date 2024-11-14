Pendle singer Josh Hindle to perform Bublé by Candlelight show at Burnley Mechanics Theatre
Burnley Mechanics Theatre will host the show on November 27th when Josh will channel the charisma and elegance of the Canadian crooner, delivering fan favorites like Haven't Met You Yet, Feeling Good, Cry Me a River, Fever, Sway and more.
Josh, who has appeared on ITV’s Starstruck, last year had a dream come true when he actually shared the stage with Michael himself at a concert in Newcastle.
And his brushes with fame haven’t ended there. In 2022 Josh was selected by Jane McDonald to appear as her special guest to perform as a support act for her shows on the Greek island of Rhodes which ran over four nights to over 700 people each night.
Tickets are available for £27 and can be purchased through Burnley Mechanics Theatre's box office. Ticket link https://burnleymechanics.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873659585
