Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Prepare to be transported to an evening of charm, romance and timeless classics as acclaimed Pendle singer Josh Hindle and his band bring their tribute show, Bublé by Candlelight, to Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Mechanics Theatre will host the show on November 27th when Josh will channel the charisma and elegance of the Canadian crooner, delivering fan favorites like Haven't Met You Yet, Feeling Good, Cry Me a River, Fever, Sway and more.

Josh, who has appeared on ITV’s Starstruck, last year had a dream come true when he actually shared the stage with Michael himself at a concert in Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Hindle performing Michael Buble

And his brushes with fame haven’t ended there. In 2022 Josh was selected by Jane McDonald to appear as her special guest to perform as a support act for her shows on the Greek island of Rhodes which ran over four nights to over 700 people each night.

Tickets are available for £27 and can be purchased through Burnley Mechanics Theatre's box office. Ticket link https://burnleymechanics.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873659585