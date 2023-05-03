Pendle singer Josh Hindle is 'starstruck' after singing with idol Michael Bublé at Newcastle gig
It was certainly a beautiful day for Josh Hindle – Pendle’s best-known Michael Bublé tribute – when he finally shared a song with his idol.
Talented wedding singer and all-round performer Josh, from Barrowford, was watching the Canadian crooner at his show in Newcastle recently when the chance of a lifetime came.
Josh, who recently appeared in ITV’s Starstruck talent programme was just that as he explained: “I’d seen Michael’s gig in Manchester and noticed that when he performed two specific songs he ran down the steps and came right up to the fans who managed to get to the barrier.
“I bought tickets again to the Newcastle gig for my mum’s birthday and I said if we can, let’s go up to the barriers as we were really close to the stage and near the end of the row. We made a dash for it and got our spot.
“During the song ‘I’ll Never Not Love You’ Michael noticed me I think from videos I’d posted on Tik Tok and tagged him in to which he replied. I think these were videos of footage from when I appeared in Starstruck.
“He sang some words to me before giving me a wink and coming down to me. His body guard said ‘are you ready? He is coming down to you’, and then there he was!
“He jumped up on the step, put his arm around me and for just a moment we managed to sing a few words together, which was a dream come true. This finished with a big hand shake. I could only get a little bit on video due to being ‘starstruck’.”