Talented wedding singer and all-round performer Josh, from Barrowford, was watching the Canadian crooner at his show in Newcastle recently when the chance of a lifetime came.

Josh, who recently appeared in ITV’s Starstruck talent programme was just that as he explained: “I’d seen Michael’s gig in Manchester and noticed that when he performed two specific songs he ran down the steps and came right up to the fans who managed to get to the barrier.

Josh Hindle and his idol Michael Bublé

“I bought tickets again to the Newcastle gig for my mum’s birthday and I said if we can, let’s go up to the barriers as we were really close to the stage and near the end of the row. We made a dash for it and got our spot.

“During the song ‘I’ll Never Not Love You’ Michael noticed me I think from videos I’d posted on Tik Tok and tagged him in to which he replied. I think these were videos of footage from when I appeared in Starstruck.

“He sang some words to me before giving me a wink and coming down to me. His body guard said ‘are you ready? He is coming down to you’, and then there he was!