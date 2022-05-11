Josh, from Foulridge, was selected by Jane to appear as her special guest to perform as support act for her shows on the Greek island of Rhodes which ran over four nights to over 700 people each night.

Josh’s Greek Odyssey came hot on the heels of his national television appearance on ITV’s Starstruck and recently on more familiar ground at the Pendle Hippodrome Theatre to nearly a sell out crowd with his band.

The residency with Jane took place at the stunning five star resort The Akti Imperial.

Josh Hindle and Jane McDonald

Josh was a hit with each audience member and took to the stage performing hits he knew they would enjoy such as swing classics ‘That’s Life’, ‘Feeling Good’, ‘Cry me a River’ as well as some Barry Manilow hits, and The Carpenters. He also performed the hit song ‘Purple Rain’ by Prince to which he received a standing ovation at the Hippodrome just a week prior.

Josh, who met Jane on several occasions throughout his stay, said: “Jane was an absolute ball to be around. I arrived to my sound check early so I could catch the end of hers and we crossed on the stage as I was about to begin mine and she welcomed me with open arms and said how much she was looking forward to my performance.

"She said how she watched me on ITV and how excited she was, which was incredible to hear and it made the experience all that more enjoyable knowing she was so chilled out and down to earth.

"It was an incredible experience and I must have had over 100 photos with guests in the hotel after the show which was just bizarre but very enjoyable.”

Josh Hindle with Jane McDonald's backing singers and dancers The Blue Birds

Josh now plans on releasing some original music and maybe a new album in 2023.