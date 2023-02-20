News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Depher unveils new sports coach project for Burnley primary schools that will help inspire the next generation

Four Burnley primary schools have accepted an offer to be part of a new initiative that will help to equip the next generation with skills for life.

By Sue Plunkett
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 3:39pm

DEPHER CIC UK has funded a sports coach to provide enrichment activities focusing on, healthy lifestyles, building confidence and resilience to encourage, motivate and inspire the next generation.

Read More
Burnley's McDonald's welcomes back customers after 'convenience of the future' r...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Depher was founded in 2017 by James Anderson to provide free food and plumbing work to vulnerable people.

James Anderson of Depher CIC UK has funded a sports coach to provide enrichment activities focusing on, healthy lifestyles, building confidence and resilience to encourage, motivate and inspire the next generation.
Most Popular

James said: ”We are working with Joe Burton of AIM Education LTD to provide four schools with 25 half-day enrichment activity sessions.

“The sessions will build confidence, improve wellbeing and mental health, develop and encourage independence, improve social skills, improve cardiovascular health, improve cardiorespiratory fitness and motivate the children to make healthy choices - the list of benefits for the children are endless.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The four schools taking part are Heasandford Primary School, Holly Grove Primary School, Springfield Community Primary School and Briercliffe Primary School

BurnleyJames Anderson