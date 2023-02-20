DEPHER CIC UK has funded a sports coach to provide enrichment activities focusing on, healthy lifestyles, building confidence and resilience to encourage, motivate and inspire the next generation.

Depher was founded in 2017 by James Anderson to provide free food and plumbing work to vulnerable people.

James said: ”We are working with Joe Burton of AIM Education LTD to provide four schools with 25 half-day enrichment activity sessions.

“The sessions will build confidence, improve wellbeing and mental health, develop and encourage independence, improve social skills, improve cardiovascular health, improve cardiorespiratory fitness and motivate the children to make healthy choices - the list of benefits for the children are endless.”

