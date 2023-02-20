Depher unveils new sports coach project for Burnley primary schools that will help inspire the next generation
Four Burnley primary schools have accepted an offer to be part of a new initiative that will help to equip the next generation with skills for life.
DEPHER CIC UK has funded a sports coach to provide enrichment activities focusing on, healthy lifestyles, building confidence and resilience to encourage, motivate and inspire the next generation.
Depher was founded in 2017 by James Anderson to provide free food and plumbing work to vulnerable people.
James said: ”We are working with Joe Burton of AIM Education LTD to provide four schools with 25 half-day enrichment activity sessions.
“The sessions will build confidence, improve wellbeing and mental health, develop and encourage independence, improve social skills, improve cardiovascular health, improve cardiorespiratory fitness and motivate the children to make healthy choices - the list of benefits for the children are endless.”
The four schools taking part are Heasandford Primary School, Holly Grove Primary School, Springfield Community Primary School and Briercliffe Primary School