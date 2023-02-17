News you can trust since 1877
Depher CIC UK launches new food drive in Burnley to help top up people's weekly shop during the cost of living crisis

A Burnley fundraising shop has launched a new scheme to help people put food on the table.

By Laura Longworth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Depher CIC UK, founded by James Anderson, is running a food drive to help top up the weekly shop of people struggling to afford the full cost.

Residents can buy any 10 items of food for only £3 from the Depher CIC Fundraising Shop in Keirby Walk.

Paige Anderson, manager of Depher CIC fund-raising shop in Keirby Walk, Burnley town centre.
They can also pick up free nappies and sanitary products every two weeks.

All welcome.

To make a donation, please visit https://gofund.me/9617ad69

Manager Paige Anderson and staff member Sharon Cawse, right, at Depher CIC fund-raising shop in Keirby Walk, Burnley town centre.
Exterior of Depher Community Plumbing Service in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Exterior of Depher Community Plumbing Service in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
