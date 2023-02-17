Depher CIC UK launches new food drive in Burnley to help top up people's weekly shop during the cost of living crisis
A Burnley fundraising shop has launched a new scheme to help people put food on the table.
Depher CIC UK, founded by James Anderson, is running a food drive to help top up the weekly shop of people struggling to afford the full cost.
Residents can buy any 10 items of food for only £3 from the Depher CIC Fundraising Shop in Keirby Walk.
They can also pick up free nappies and sanitary products every two weeks.
All welcome.
To make a donation, please visit https://gofund.me/9617ad69