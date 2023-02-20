Operated by Victor and Karen Arciniega, the Burnley restaurant is one of the first McDonald’s in the region to undergo a ‘Convenience of the Future’ conversion.

With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme will combine a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

With the rise in delivery and the way customers order, collect and enjoy their McDonald’s continuing to evolve, the Burnley Burnham Gate McDonald’s will now offer a separate ‘McDelivery only’ area, which allows delivery drivers to go in and out of a dedicated courier entrance and service area.

The swish interior of the Burnham Gate McDonald's in Burnley after its ‘Convenience of the Future’ conversion

This will enable delivery drivers to collect orders more efficiently, reducing congestion in the dining area and giving walk-in takeaway and dining customers more space. The dedicated courier entrance will also mean there is less noise in the restaurant, creating a more relaxing ambience, particularly during peak busy times.

As well as the courier changes, improvements have been made for staff including their break spaces. A redesign of crew rooms will create a more relaxing and comfortable space for crew to take a well-deserved break.

Victor and Karen Arciniega, who own and operate six McDonald’s restaurants in East Lancashire, said: “We are pleased to have reinvested in our Burnham Gate restaurant again, and as a result delivering a great looking restaurant which also now provides separate facilities for our customers and couriers thus leading to a better experience for all.

"We are excited to see the new look and feel of our Burnley restaurant and we look forward to delivering a great customer experience to all.”

The refurbished McDonald's in Burnham Gate, Burnley

While the traditional walk-in and Drive-Thru remain core to how customers order, the redesign of McDonald’s kitchens and dining areas as part of Convenience of the Future programme will better integrate digital sales channels, the McDonald’s App and make smarter use of internal space.

With dedicated areas for the different ways to order, along with removal of the front counters, the revamp will offer a more efficient way to order and leave customers with more space.