Famous 'Golden Arches' sign appears at first McDonald's restaurant in Nelson

The ‘Golden Arches’ have finally lit up the horizon in Nelson as work to bring the first McDonald’s fast food restaurant to Nelson nears fruition.

By Dominic Collis
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

As we revealed last July, the famous burger chain confirmed the sale of the former multi-storey car park site at Broadway for the location of its first ever Nelson restaurant.

Work begins on building Nelson's first 24-hour drive-thru McDonald's restaurant
And bosses at the fast food giant have now revealed that the drive-thru restaurant is set to open in the spring.

The famous golden arches sign has appeared at the site of Nelson's McDonald's which is currently being constructed. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
The new McDonald’s is expected to create 20 full-time and 40 part-time jobs, according to plans previously approved by Pendle Borough Council. Parking space is earmarked for 40 cars.

The drive-thru restaurant planning application was submitted by Future Properties Limited with agent Campbell Driver Partnership.

Speaking in July, a spokesman for Future Properties Limited, which owns Pendle Rise shopping mall, said: “This sale represents an important investment in the town centre. The new McDonald’s will attract people into the town and also help wider changes taking place.”

