Diggers have already set to work on preparing the ground for the famous fast food chain’s first outlet in Nelson, on the site of the former bus station and multi-storey car park.

As revealed in the Burnley Express in July, McDonald’s confirmed the sale of the former multi-storey car park site at Broadway, and expect the business to open later this year.

Work has started on building a McDonald's Restaurant in Nelson on the site of the former bus station. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The development has been a long process with permission granted in April, 2019, to bulldoze the former car park to make way for the new McDonald’s. However, the Express reported again in February this year that no headway had been made on the potential opening of the outlet in the three years since.

It is believed that the Covid pandemic was one of the reasons for the delay.

The new McDonald’s restaurant is expected to create 20 full-time and 40 part-time jobs, according to plans previously approved by Pendle Borough Council. Parking space is earmarked for 40 cars.

The drive-thru restaurant planning application was submitted by Future Properties Limited with agent Campbell Driver Partnership, an architecture and design firm in Blackburn.

