A Burnley school is celebrating after Ofsted inspectors judged it as ‘good’ across the board.

Inspectors praised Springfield Community Primary for its ‘strong sense of community, ambitious curriculum and care shown to pupils.’ Their report also noted that pupils are ‘proud’ to attend the school and they also feel ‘safe and happy’ there.

The report highlighted the school’s high expectations for learning, particularly for pupils with SEND, as well as its sharp focus on reading. Ofsted found that children “enjoy learning, work hard and take pride in their achievements,” and praised the way the school builds a love of reading from the earliest years. Inspectors also commended pupils’ behaviour and attitudes, describing Springfield as “a calm and nurturing environment, where all pupils can thrive.”

Headteacher Samaira Nasim said: “We are delighted with Ofsted’s findings, which recognise the hard work of staff and pupils, the support of our families and the strong sense of community at Springfield. We remain committed to building on this success so that every child is safe, happy and achieves their very best. I am incredibly proud of the progress our children make, the dedication of our staff, and the strong sense of community that runs through every part of school life.”

Inspectors also noted that the school works closely with families and provides well- considered opportunities that help pupils understand their role in the wider world. One parent said: “Springfield has been wonderful for my child. The teachers know the children so well and really care about their progress. We feel part of a community here, and the support the school gives to families makes a real difference.”

A pupil summed up the Springfield experience by adding: “I like coming to school because I learn lots of new things and the teachers always help me. I’ve made so many friends here.”

While praising the school’s many strengths, inspectors also set out a small number of next steps for improvement. These include ensuring safeguarding records consistently reflect actions taken, strengthening curriculum delivery across subjects, and embedding consistent expectations for writing from the early years through to year six.